ECU School of Online Nursing ranked 17th in country

ECU's College of Online Nursing Masters program has made a big jump from ranking 27th in the country in 2019 to 17th in 2020.

The school was ranked in the category of best online graduate nursing program U.S. News and World Report 2020 ranking.

The online college is ranked with five factors in mind: student engagement, faculty credentials and training, expert opinion, services and technology and student excellence.

Dean of ECU''s College of Nursing, Sylvia Brown, says the school has a high quality program and it makes it easy for students because it's offered online.

Brown says that the online school has around 300 students enrolled and an almost 100% passing rate, which is higher than the national average.

