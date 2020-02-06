ECU Professor expects impeachment acquittal bad for Democrats

After the U.S. Senate acquitted president trump following his impeachment trial, those in Eastern Carolina are reacting to the news.

Some are surprised by the acquittal, while others expected it from a Republican-held Senate. One ECU expert is highlighting how this was not a legal process, it has always been a political one that is not necessarily objective and where senators tend to vote along party lines.

He said for the future, it may be that the failed impeachment may not reflect positively for Democrats.

ECU Political Science Teaching Assistant Professor Hanna Kassab said, "This, coupled with the Iowa Caucuses, the mismanagement there, makes it look like the democrats are so emotionally involved that they don't seem ready to lead the country into a place of prosperity."

Kassab also predicts President Trump will be reelected. But others disagree and think he will not be reelected based on skepticism surrounding his impeachment trial.