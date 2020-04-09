ECU Physicians now offering virtual visits

Virtual medical appointments are increasing and one local practice in the East is offering the services for free.

Chief Medical Officer Jason Foltz with ECU Physicians said they have been offering virtual appointments for their patients for a while, but this week they are offering virtual visits for everyone who thinks they may have symptoms related to COVID-19.

“We’ve expanded the capability to extend that to any patient here in the area that feels they may be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-1,” Said Foltz

Those who are not patients should first call the ECU physician’s office. They need to have email access simply so we can get the necessary forms.” Foltz said.

Then staff members will set up an appointment and give instructions on how to video call into WebEx and you’ll receive a pre-visit call before your appointment. Following, Foltz said, “They will invite them in for a face-to-face visit through video with the physician.”

If your physician thinks your symptoms are serious enough to receive a COVID-19 test, they will set up a time to test you at one of their testing sites. At those sites, you remain in your car as a physician conducts your test.

Thursday during Pitt County’s media session, Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health, said virtual health is increasing. “The federal government and state government are paying doctors to provide care through virtual services, where that wasn’t always the case,” said Waldrum.