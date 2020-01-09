ECU Chancellor Search Committee scheduled to meet Thursday

The search for ECU's next chancellor continues Thursday.

Members of the ECU Chancellor Search Committee will meet this afternoon to get input on who the next chancellor should be. It's the first of a number of meetings scheduled for this month.

The committee, which is made up of school leaders, faculty, alumni and students, says they're going to talk about the skills, experience and other qualities the next chancellor should have.

Dr. Ron Mitchelson was named the interim chancellor back in October after former interim chancellor Dan Gerlach resigned. His resignation came after photos and videos surfaced of him out drinking with students.

The process for finding the next chancellor is expected to take six to nine months.

The team tasked with searching for the next ECU chancellor met for the first time Tuesday morning.

The Chancellor Search Committee held its first meeting at 11 a.m. at ECU's student center.

ECU Board of Trustees Chair Vern Davenport is the only member of the 20 person committee who would talk to us about the search on camera.

