ECU Chancellor Search Committee meeting for second time in 2020

East Carolina University is still on the lookout for its next chancellor.

The ECU Chancellor Search Committee is meeting once again Tuesday to hear opinions and concerns regarding the next school leader.

This is the group's second meeting in January.

At the last meeting, the committee said the main thing it is looking for is someone who cares and is focused on improving campus and the overall community.

The committee has more sessions planned throughout the month.

Members say they're hoping to have a new chancellor before the start of the fall 2020 semester.