ECU & Brody team up for antibody study

Physicians at East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health are trying out a clinical procedure that uses antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat patients who currently have the coronavirus.

The antibody clinical procedure was conducted by Vidant Health and ECU.

The antibody serum that's given to these patients in the trial, comes from a plasma donor who had the coronavirus and has recovered.

On April 23rd, a coronavirus patient at Vidant Medical Center was one of the first in North Carolina to get the antibody serum from a plasma donor who had, and since recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Paul Bolin, the Chair of Medicine at Brody School of Medicine said, “As you know, this is a novel virus which basically means none of us have immunity to it. And we don’t have a vaccine so we don’t have a pathway to acquire that before we get sick. And so one way to accomplish that is to take antibodies from someone who has had COVID-19 and recovered, take those antibodies out, process them and give them to someone to help them restart immune function.”

He said Antibody therapy like this has been used in the past with SARS, H1N1 and other viruses.

Dr. Bolin said Blood Connection, based out of South Carolina, provides most of the blood products for Vidant used in this study.

Allie Van Dyke is the media coordinator for Blood Connection.

She says the plasma used in the antibody therapy isn't the same as donated plasma from someone who hasn't had the coronavirus.

“So that’s our convalescent plasma program that we started at the beginning of April. It’s a little bit different because what we need from them is a positive COVID-19 test saying you had it so that you can donate that plasma and your bag can be tagged with that convalescent plasma tag and that can be given to someone who is recovering,” Van Dyke explains.

About 20 patients at Vidant have gotten serum donations, and some are showing positive results.

The trial started less than 30 days ago so Dr. Bolin said the data is still too early to interpret.

But Van Dyke and Dr. Bolin are positive about the outcome so far.

Dr. Bolin said they've gotten a lot of volunteers who have recovered from the coronavirus, who want to help.

The best way to do that is by donating blood to Blood Connection.

This Vidant Health and ECU partnership is part of a larger clinical research with the Mayo Clinic that has more than 16,000 patients involved in the study.

