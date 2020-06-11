ECU placing some employees on furloughs

East Carolina University announced it is placing some employees on emergency temporary furloughs.

ECU stresses this does not affect all employees and is because of revenue sources completely or partially reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the UNC System, UNC Interim President Bill Roper has given chancellors the authority to implement these furloughs for "institutional auxiliary and recipient-supported enterprises only." The university says these specific groups have seen decreased funding because of the pandemic. This includes athletics, administration & finance, academic affairs, and student affairs.

ECU says initial furlough plans submitted by UNC insitutions are approved for a maximum of 90 days at a time.

“These receipt-based campus activities have seen so little demand for employee services and/or such a large disruption to revenues that an institutional response is now required. No one likes doing this and we held off as long as we could because of the obvious impact on this group of employees. But temporary furloughs are a flexible way to approach the issue and will permit the employees to return when conditions improve,” said Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson.

ECU says they intend to bring employees back to work or back to their regular schedule as soon as possible.

