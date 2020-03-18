ECU physicians starting virtual visits during COVID-19 pandemic

If you have concerns about coronavirus symptoms, you might be able to meet with your doctor through a virtual visit.

Credit: ECU

ECU physicians are now allowing visits using video conferencing from a patient's smartphone or tablet.

If you have concerns about the virus or any symptoms, this is a chance to talk with your doctor without leaving your home.

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, which are dry cough, shortness of breath, and a fever, you should call your primary care doctor to see if a virtual visit is warranted.

