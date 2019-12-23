ECSU college student given the gift of hearing

A local college student received a free new hearing device ahead of the holidays.

Zaire Johnson contracted meningitis when he was just a baby. It left him temporarily blind, deaf, and paralyzed. He had a cochlear implant at age three. Eventually, he regained his sight and some of his hearing, but he's had to use hearing aids since then, and he says it hasn't been easy.

Johnson said, "Everybody used to pick on me. I used to be bullied sometimes."

Johnson visited Hearing Life in Washington when he started having issues with his old device. He didn't have money for the repairs, so Hearing Life wrote a letter to the Give Back Program, a campaign for better hearing.

LeeAnn Howell, a provider at Hearing Life, helped install the new device.

"The fact that he got chosen and he's so deserving made us so excited that we were able to be a part of it," said Howell.

Johnson was selected out of submissions from more than 500 offices across the country. Instead of having a device on just one ear, he now has two, one for each ear.

Johnson said, "All I know is, I'm just trying to get through school."

Howell says insurance can cover most hearing device expenses, however often patients have to pay out of pocket.

"The device's total cost about $7,100. We were able to give both devices away completely free," Howell said.

The new device can connect to Johnson's phone via Bluetooth and an app. That way, he can listen to music, hear the GPS, and make phone calls where the sound can go straight into his ear. It also processes sound faster and can be adjusted to lower background noise and live stream sound. Johnson is most excited to start listening to his favorite songs.

Johnson said, "Now, I got the BlueTooth. I might can understand what everybody's saying, because this is new to me. So, I don't know how exactly it works, but I'm going to be playing some music on my phone."

Johnson said he's not big on presents for the holidays and his new device will take some getting used to.

Johnson graduated with a 3.6 GPA from Washington High School, and is a junior studying Fitness and Wellness at Elizabeth City State University.

LeeAnn Howell with Hearing Life said it's important to get your hearing tested annually.