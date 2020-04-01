Duplin County working to resume meal distribution for school kids

A church group is working with Duplin County leaders to make sure students are able to get regular meals while schools are out.

Duplin County Schools this week announced it was ending meal distribution, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The county's emergency management office is working with the school district and North Carolina Baptists on a Mission, to resume meals.

They plan to offer a midday meal for K-12 students at sites around the county.

The organizers hope to restart the distribution on Monday, April 6th.