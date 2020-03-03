Duplin County voters deciding on fire tax

A fire department tax was on the ballot for many voters in Duplin County Tuesday.

Wallace is one of 14 fire departments in the county asking residents in their district to pay a property tax for fire services.

Wallace firefighters say a majority of places they respond to are outside of town, meaning those residents are essentially getting fire service for free right now.

At the polls, several voters said they support a fire tax.

Lillian Whitaker says, "From what I gather it's a great thing, because if we pay this tax now, we'll keep our fire stations up and running and keep our volunteer firefighters on the job."

Will Rumbold, Wallace firefighter says, "For every hundred dollars your homes valued at, you're looking at seven cents. Take for example, a $100,000 home, added cost is about $70.00."

Several departments in the county have expressed major funding needs, saying costs of equipment and training continue to go up.

Firefighters have said they're aware that people are naturally hesitant to check yes when they hear the word tax, meaning they will pay more money, many voters we talked with were in support.