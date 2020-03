A ramp in Duplin County is closing on Tuesday morning for necessary repairs.

Crews are closing the ramp from NC 24 to I-40 west at 8:00 on Tuesday morning. The ramp should re-open at around 7:30 on Wednesday night.

This is to improve the safety and durability of the road. A detour will direct NC 24 traffic down US 117 to access I-40 west.