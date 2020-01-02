Duplin County mobile home damaged in fire

It took several crews to put out a fire that damaged a mobile home in Duplin County Thursday.

Faison Fire & Rescue reports on its Facebook page that the call came in just after 10:00 a.m.

When they arrived they say flames were coming out of the home.

Faison, along with Warsaw, Calypso, and Piney Grove Fire Departments and Duplin County EMS, all responded and extinguished the fire.

At this time it's unknown if there were any injuries or the extent of damage.

The cause of fire is being investigated by Duplin County Fire Marshal.

