Duplin County man charged in fatal hit & run

Officers identified and arrested a Duplin County man as the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision.

The crash happened in Pender County around 2:00 a.m. on January 9th.

Troopers responded to the crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 421 near Wards Corner Loop Road.

Investigators found that 18-year-old Tylek Bordeaux was walking along the highway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Investigators charged 32-year-old Deanglo Newton of Rose Hill with felony hit and run. They say more charges are pending.