Duplin County man charged in January Murder

The Duplin County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested and charged in a murder from earlier this year.

The sheriff's office says detectives received an anonymous tip Friday afternoon that led them to a location just inside of Pender County where 31-year-old Rasheed Freeman of Beulaville was arrested.

Freeman was wanted for charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as other charges in connection with a homicide that took place on January 11, 2020 in the Rose Hill area of Duplin County.

Detectives with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, were able to apprehend Freeman without incident.

Freeman is now behind bars.

