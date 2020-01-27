TROOPERS: Duplin County judge arrested for DWI

A Duplin County District Court judge was arrested for DWI on Friday.

The Highway Patrol confirms to WITN that Judge Timothy Smith was arrested at around 2 p.m. for erratic driving in Jones County.

Troopers say the substance is not believed to be alcohol-related and they are still waiting for blood test results. Smith was granted a written promise to return to court by the magistrate.

His next court date is April 3rd.

Smith was appointed to fill a vacancy on the bench last year by Gov. Roy Cooper and has filed to run for the office in this year's election.

His election website says before being appointed judge, Smith was in private practice for 34 years and was a Duplin County commissioner from 2010-2014.