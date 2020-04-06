Duplin County delivering meals to seniors

According to medical experts, elderly people are most at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Because of the high risk, Duplin County leaders are working to safely deliver meals to senior citizens to help diminish senior exposure risks and keep everyone indoors.

Duplin County currently has six confirmed COVID-19 cases. At the county’s senior center, employees said they’ve seen an increase in clients coming to the center in recent weeks.

Some seniors said taking a trip to the grocery store is concerning right now during the coronavirus pandemic and meal delivery is helping them.

It also helps families of older people who would normally run errands for their loved ones but could be putting them at increased risk to germs from the grocery store or anyplace the family has been.

Center employees hope meal delivery will reduce seniors’ chances of coming into contact with COVID-19.

Mary Smith said she’s thankful for the meals delivered. “I’m just glad they’re doing this, and just helping out people where they need it because they need help.”

That help comes from people like Altheria Cornelius. “I’m out in the field a little longer than I’d usually be, but it’s okay. My satisfaction is that everyone gets a meal,” said Cornelius.

Duplin County Senior Services has also adjusted in-house services.

Normally, seniors who can get out would come together for a daily meal prepared and paid for by the Duplin County Senior Center. They no longer offer that meal and have switched to a once-a-week frozen meal pick-up to limit contact.

Seniors need to qualify to get assistance. Anyone interested should contact the Senior Services Center in Kenansville for more information at (910) 296-2142.

