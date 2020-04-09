Duplin Co. medical practice closed after staff members get coronavirus

A medical office in Duplin County is closed after an outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Duplin County Health Department says they were notified Wednesday that several staff members at Rose Hill Medical Center had tested positive.

All people seen at the clinic from March 23 through April 3rd are being contacted by the medical practice. Those patients will also undergo follow-up surveillance with the health department.

At last count, Duplin County had 11 confirmed cases of the virus.

