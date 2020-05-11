Duplin Co. deputies shoot, kill Wilmington man after standoff

A Wilmington man was shot and killed by Duplin County deputies after they said he held a man against his will for several days.

Deputies say Saturday afternoon they were called to a home on East Trade Street in Calypso for a breaking and entering.

They said the man managed to get out of the home and called authorities.

Deputies encountered 27-year-old Jonathan Carter who barricaded himself inside the home.

Carter began to threatened deputies, according to a news release, and a standoff took place for several hours.

The county's Special Response Team entered the home and Carter was shot and killed while inside.

The SBI is investigating the shooting, which is normal procedure in these cases.

