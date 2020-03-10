Duke suspends all on campus classes amid coronavirus concerns

Over coronavirus concerns, Duke University says all on-campus classes will be suspended until further notice, and they will transition to remote instruction for all undergraduate, graduate and professional schools.

In order to provide time for students and faculty make this transition, Undergraduate Spring Break will be extended to Sunday, March 22 and classes will resume on Monday, March 23.

The university also says, "All undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who are currently out of town for Spring Break should not return to the Duke campus if at all possible. We know there are undergraduate students who are on campus at the moment or who will need access to campus housing this week because of a variety of circumstances. Those students who need to return to campus, even briefly, must register with Student Affairs in advance so we can support a limited on-campus population. Students who do remain in campus housing or in the Durham area should be aware that access to many facilities and services – including dining, recreation and libraries – will be limited. In addition, student activities and gatherings will be curtailed."

The university is also suspending all non-essential university-funded travel, both domestic and international.

