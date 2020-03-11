Duke Marine Lab in Beaufort suspends on-campus classes

After Governor Roy Cooper's announcement Tuesday about more coronavirus cases in the state, leaders at Duke University decided to stop holding in-person classes. Instead, students will have online classes for the foreseeable future.

The directive also includes classes at the Duke Marine Lab in Beaufort. The campus at the Duke Marine Lab was quiet Wednesday as students are on spring break, but the campus will stay quiet after the university decision.

Duke Marine Lab Director Andrew Read said, "It's a little sad you know. We love having our students here but most of all, the most important thing is the safety of our students, staff and faculty and the community at large."

Starting March 23rd, the university will switch to online-based learning so students can still attend class without having to be there in person.

Duke's Marine lab sits right along the coast which means hurricanes have given faculty members practice with switching in-class coursework online.

"A lot of the teaching that we do is hands-on, but fortunately we've had lots of experience teaching online and being able to provide experiences to students through that way," said Associate Professor Dave Johnston.

The extra week of spring break the university has given to students will allow faculty to make necessary changes.

Students can watch a video, and interact with professors over a live video link or listen to lectures.

Duke University students should stay at home once online classes begin and that also includes students who live on campus.