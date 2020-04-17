Duke Marine Lab and UNC's Institute of Marine Sciences making face shields

Engineers from two local universities have teamed up to help make face shields for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past two weeks, 3D printers from Duke Marine Lab and UNC's Institute of Marine Sciences in Carteret County have been working around the clock, creating plastic face shields.

The lead engineer for Duke Marine Lab says after hearing about the need for these protective shields he knew he could help.

So far they've made close to 200 and have distributed them to local hospitals, doctor's offices and first responders.

They will continue to make the shields as long as supplies are available and there is still a need.

