Duke Energy to close all remaining coal ash basins in state

Duke Energy and state regulators have reached an agreement to permanently close the electric company's nine coal ash basins in our state.

Under the agreement, seven of the basins will be excavated and ash will be moved to lined landfills in Belmont, Belews Creek, Roxboro, Semora and Mooresboro.

“This agreement significantly reduces the cost to close our coal ash basins in the Carolinas for our customers, while delivering the same environmental benefits as full excavation,” said Stephen De May, President of Duke Energy in North Carolina.

Duke Energy says the plan will remove almost 80 millions tons of ash from the nine sites, bringing the total amount of material excavated in our state to 124 million tons.

The work is expected to take 10 to 15 years.

Clean-up became a priority after a 2014 leak from a Duke Energy site left coal ash coating 70 miles of the Dan River on the North Carolina-Virginia border.