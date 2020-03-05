Duke Energy customers could see rate increase

There's a chance you could be paying more for your electric bill.

Duke Energy applied to raise electric rates with the state utilities commission. They applied for this back in October 2019, but the hearing with the commission was on Wednesday in Greene County.

We're not sure what came out of the meeting or if anything was decided or determined. The utilities commission says Duke Energy wants to raise these rates in order to generate about $586 million in retail based revenues.

To put this into perspective, a current monthly bill of $120 would be bumped to $137.