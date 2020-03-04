Duck Donuts rolling out limited time donuts for St. Patrick's Day

Duck Donuts has some limited time donuts for St. Patrick's Day!

Credit: Duck Donuts

They'll be available at all Duck Donuts locations. The shamrock assortment features a magical marshmallow cereal topping donut with a bold green icing.

Through May 4th, the company will also have a key lime icing with lime juice. They'll also roll out strawberry cheesecake and candied lime, which is cinnamon sugar with key lime drizzle.

"We had an overwhelming positive reaction and excitement after we offered a cereal topping on our donuts for the first time, therefore the decision was easy to bring back the fan-favorite assortment for St. Patrick's Day," said Russ DiGilio, CEO and founder of Duck Donuts. "As a company who prides itself on creating unique experiences, customers can create their own luck this year by adding magical charms to their customized donut."