A man with a lengthy criminal history is back in jail on a $4 million bond.

Police in Winterville say Aaron Hatcher is accused of trafficking almost an ounce of heroin Thursday.

According to the arrest warrant, he had the drugs with Brittany White and Tommy Jones, who are both from Georgia. They are also facing drug trafficking charges.

Jones' bond was set at $1 million and White's at $250,000. They're expected to appear in front of a judge Friday morning.