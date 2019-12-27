Drug arrests in Craven County

Several people in Craven County are facing various charges including drug possession.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says they recently arrested five people as deputies continue to fight against illegal narcotics within the county.

Shaun Lysogorski, 34, of New Bern is charged with felony possession schedule I controlled substance, felony possession controlled substance on jail premises, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan McDaniels, 20, of Maysville is charged with felony possession controlled substance on jail premises.

Lacey Palmer, 32, of Vanceboro is charged with possession schedule VI controlled substance and resisting a public officer.

Michael Verville, 29, of Vanceboro is charged with possession schedule VI controlled substance and resisting a public officer.

Zachary Perdue, 25, of New Bern is charged with possession schedule VI controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia, and trespassing.

They were all jailed at the Craven County Detention Center, details on their bonds haven’t been released.

