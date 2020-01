It might not be a bad idea to plan a few extra minutes for your morning commute.

Traffic this week will likely seem heavier than it has lately in uptown Greenville.

That's because classes resume Monday for the spring semester at ECU.

Be aware of more cars on the road, especially student drivers who may not be familiar with Greenville's traffic patterns.

Areas near Evans St. and 10th St. in the uptown district are typically the spots with the most ECU traffic.