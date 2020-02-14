Driver of vehicle killed after head-on crash with school activity bus in Halifax Co.

A vehicle crashed head-on with a Northampton County Schools activity bus on Friday.

Nine of the 22 children on the bus were sent to the hospital and the driver of the vehicle was killed, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Pamela Chamblee, who was on the scene of the crash, said the activity bus was heading to a basketball game in Weldon when the accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Corbitt Drive and Country Club Drive in the Weldon area of Halifax County.

The injured students were sent to Vidant North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids.