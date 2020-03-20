Drive up food distribution in Greenville sees long lines

As many people are feeling the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, one organization set up a drive-up distribution center Friday for residents to grab supplies.

Long lines of people wrapped around the block waiting to receive some groceries.

The drive-up location was set up at 713 Albemarle Avenue in Greenville, where people could pull up and receive food that was donated.

Organizers say they saw a lot of people come out that needed help and they believe it could be from not having enough money to buy food and supplies due to not working at the time. Many residents had also already spent all their money on bills.

The event was put on by Church's Outreach Network. Organizers say they are also always in need of supplies and can also use volunteers.

