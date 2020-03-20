Drive-thru coronavirus testing now available in Craven County

A quick, new way to know if you have the coronavirus is now available in Craven County.

People with symptoms can drive up to the health department and get a test for the flu, and the coronavirus.

New Bern resident Kim Cleary says, "If they feel like they have the symptoms, they can call their primary care physician. They can get a referral, and they can just do the drive-thru."

It’s a way to keep hospitals and doctor’s offices safer, and, like Kelli Carriere of Vanceboro says, to get in and out pretty quick. "People don't like to go in the hospital and sit and have to wait. and so it makes it quicker and easier and that way no one else is getting, you know, your virus."

If you have a cough, fever or shortness of breath and a referral from a doctor, you can drive through to get a flu test. If that's negative, then a test for COVID-19.

Scott Harrelson, Craven County Health Director says, "The purpose for this testing is to determine whether or not we do have community spread and to try to get the symptomatic people out of the general population."

Friday was the first day for this drive-thru. It'll be here Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00, for 12 people maximum each day because tests are limited. Results are available in one to two days.

There have been two positive cases of the virus confirmed in Craven County, both linked to travel.

