One county here in the East will be hosting a drive thru COVID-19 testing site.

The testing will be held today at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville from 4-8 p.m.

It's available to all Duplin County residents and must pre-register by calling 910-267-2044.

There will be no out of pocket costs and if you have insurance, you're advised to bring your insurance card.