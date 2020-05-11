Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing available in Jones County

Another drive thru COVID-19 testing site is coming to the east where anyone can be tested. You don't need to have symptoms or prove you were in contact and it is as simple as calling ahead to register.

Drive thru testing will be done this upcoming Saturday, May 16th, at the Jones County Civic Center.

Event organizers say they want to make this available to everyone. You don't have to be a Jones County resident.

The testing is being done through Goshen Medical Center and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local health department.

There have been three deaths due to COVID-19 in Jones County where they have a relatively small and elderly population compared to neighboring counties.

The test being done is a minimally invasive with a short nasal swab that is covered by most insurance companies. Folks are asked to bring their insurance card. If you do not have insurance, testing is free.

To register you can visit the Jones County Health Department website.

