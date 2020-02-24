Dress shops affected by coronavirus manufacturing delays

Production delays in China to stop the spread of the coronavirus are causing problems for some local dress shops.

It's peak prom season, and the summer wedding season is around the corner. Crownies Boutique in Greenville is hoping the delays won't become a bigger issue. Faith May is a dresser and market buyer at the boutique.

May said, "It has affected some of our abilities to order dresses. Some of our brands that we carry manufacture their dresses in china."

According to the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association, China is a leading supplier of wedding gowns. A study showed that 80 percent of the world's western-style gowns are produced there.

"We carry dresses for formal events, specifically prom. And that's a really special night for a lot of girls. So, obviously there will be a lot of heartbroken and upset women if we can't get their dresses on time," May said.

High School Senior Charity Opong came from New Bern to shop for a prom dress. She knows exactly what she's looking for.

"Something slim; it has, like, a little tool at the bottom—just something sparkly but not too much," Opong said.

Opong expressed that she isn't stressing about the dress. She has a plan B in case there are any issues.

"[I'll] probably just wear my dress from last year, but it's not gonna—it's not the end of the world. It's a prom dress."

May says the store is staying prepared and hopes for the best.

"As soon as this problem is fixed, it's going to help the American economy and even local businesses like us," said May.

May says it hasn't had a major effect on business yet, but some styles available in the states can't be reordered at this time.

WITN reached out to a few other bridal shops in the east who say they don't have any major concerns about the delays. Some shops say they can't do rush orders at this time. Others say they import from other countries, so it doesn't affect them.