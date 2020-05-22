Dozens rescued from bus that tried to cross flooded Duplin County roadway

Dozens of farm workers had to be rescued from a bus after officials say it tried to drive through high water.

Wallace Volunteer Fire Chief Chuck Farrior says 33 people were rescued from the bus on SE Railroad Street in Wallace.

The chief said there were 3 to 4 feet of water from nearby Rock Fish Creek moving across the road when the bus tried to drive through it.

Road closed signs had been in place when the bus made the attempt, officials say.

Penderlea Fire Department, the Wallace Police Department, the Highway Patrol, and Duplin County EMS also helped with the rescue.

Farrior says no one was hurt and that the bus will remain there until flood waters go down.

