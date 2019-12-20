Dozen people back in jail after probation/parole sweep

A dozen people are back behind bars after a sweep of people on probation & parole in one Eastern Carolina county.

Fifteen different searches were conducted in Onslow County by North Carolina Probation and Parole.

Deputies, police and NCIS agents assisted probation officers on Wednesday with the court-ordered warrantless searches for those on active probation or parole.

Out of the 12 people arrested, seven were charged with narcotics offenses.

Those charged in the operation were:

• Amanda High, 24 of Blue Creek Road, Jacksonville. Charges: order for arrest-failure to appear; driving while license revoked; drunk and disruptive; failure to wear seatbelt. Bond $2,255 secured.

• Brian Warren Jr., 25 of Huffmantown Road, Richlands. Charges: felony possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500 secured.

• Rodney Shope, 46 of Huffmantown Road, Richlands. Charges: felony possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500 secured.

• George Konat, 72 of Huffmantown Road, Richlands. Charge: order for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. Bond: $3,000 unsecured.

• Elijah Parker, 25 of Daly Street, Midway Park. Charges: misdemeanor possession marijuana; misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor possession oxycodone; misdemeanor possession clonazepam. Bond: $ 1,500 secured.

• James Brooks, 19 of Cole Drive, Jacksonville. Charges: misdemeanor possession marijuana; misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia; probation violation. Bond $6,000 secured.

• Alondra Berry, 30 of Raintree Drive, Jacksonville. Charges: driving while license revoked; reckless driving; improper passing; speeding. Bond: $2,000 secured.

• Prince Humphrey Jr., 30 of Maypatch Road, Maysville. Charges: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana; possession of firearm by felon; possession of stolen firearm; possession drug paraphernalia; probation violation. Bond $22,000 secured.

• Tyree Clement, 19 of Carmen Avenue, Jacksonville. Charges: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling; felony conspiracy; manufacturing marijuana by repackaging; possession drug paraphernalia; probation violation. Bond: $22,000 secured.

• Bryna Alphin, 21 of Carmen Avenue, Jacksonville. Charges: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling; felony conspiracy; manufacturing marijuana by repackaging; possession drug paraphernalia; probation violation. Bond: $9,000 secured.

• Crystal Sandlin, 44 of Bennett Street, Burgaw. Charges: possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000 secured.

• Bruce Chase, 48 of Hwy. 172, Sneads Ferry. Charges: possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000 secured.

All of those were sent to the Onslow County jail and had first appearances on Thursday in District Court.