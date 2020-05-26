Donations for Non-Profits fall as the need for services is higher than ever.

After being closed for nearly two months, Finder’s Keepers’ Manager Maria Justice said it’s going to take a long time for the wounds that were formed to heal.

“We had to lay the staff off,” said Justice. “It was a struggle. It was really hard for me to tell my staff ‘well, hey. I can’t put you on the schedule right now.’”

All the profits from Finder’s Keepers, a thrift store outside of downtown Jacksonville, go toward the Onslow Women’s Center. As a survivor of sexual abuse, Justice said closing down the store, even temporarily, was heartbreaking.

“Where my scars come from gives me the passion as to why I’m here, and I love my job. It gives me a sole purpose and reminding me of everything that I’ve been through,” said Justice.

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting the store down, Onslow Women’s Center Executive Director Gary Danford estimates they’ve lost nearly $30,000 in donations. But, while the money’s dried up, Danford said they’ve been busier than ever.

“That’s an impact on people staying together for too long at home,” said Danford. “Where typically domestic violence happens over weekends. But when people are together, and the abuser is together with the victim for too long it just escalates.”

United Way of Onslow County President Raquel Painter said the center is just one example of struggling organizations.

“It’s still going to take people time once they get back on their jobs and start catching up on their bills, it’s still going to take time,” said Painter.

Painter said, although times are tough, she’s confident the organizations, just like Justice, will come out stronger than ever before.

“We’re just going to continue to grow,” said Justice. “That’s what I’m hoping for, that’s the whole point of why we’re here.”