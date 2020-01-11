Domestic violence awareness the mission for one victim's mother

The group Breaking the Silence of Domestic Violence hosted a meeting Saturday to inform and educate people about domestic violence.

Today the founder of BTSDV, Vernita Council-Howard, hosted the meeting and invited people from all over Pitt County.

"I am a survivor of domestic violence, I lost my son through domestic violence so with that being said I wanted to offer people something different to educate and empower them so that they don't have to go through what I went through" Council-Howard said.

The meeting included testimonies from members of the panel and Minister Derrick Clark who elaborated on substance abuse.

Lynn Ponsock the Victim Advocate for Greenville Police Department too was in attendance and spoke to the group about the signs associated with being in a domestic relationship. Ponsock also discussed the steps victims need to take to get help.

Warning signs of violent relationships include and are not limited too manipulation, separation from family and friends, and physical violence.