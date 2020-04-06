Domestic Abuse increase during coronavirus pandemic

Residents in Eastern Carolina and across the country are ordered to stay home, but for some people, being forced to stay home could be dangerous.

Although everyone is being told to go home and stay home, for victims of domestic abuse, that could be more difficult, even deadly. As the virus spreads, people lose jobs, children stay at home for school, and the stress levels of those affected often rise.

Data shows in times of crisis, people buy more alcohol and guns. Violence prevention experts said these factors make a dangerous situation even more dangerous.

Adding, with a gun in the home, the danger increases the risk of homicide by 500 percent. ​

Laura King is the Family Violence Prevention Center executive director in Pitt County. King said, "You have an alternative of being cooped up with an abusive person or getting out into the community and facing the health risk that you have just by leaving your home. So, it's sort of an out of the frying pan, into the fire situation and that's, that's difficult at best."

The Family Violence Prevention Safe House is still open for those who need to go there and employees are cleaning to keep the house sanitary and safe from the coronavirus.

If you feel your life is at risk, call 911, or contact the Violence Prevention Center or other family crisis centers for help. ​​​ Law Enforcement and family violence prevention centers are essential businesses that will remain open to help victims of abuse during the coronavirus crisis and other national crises.