Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. for coronavirus research efforts as cases continue to grow worldwide.

Dolly Parton / Source: (Imagination Library)

The country star tweeted to say her “longtime friend” Dr. Naji Abumrad has been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years and told Parton they were making advancements towards the research of a cure for COVID-19.

Parton said she hopes her donation encourages “people that can afford it to make donations.”

Additionally, she’s working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail.

