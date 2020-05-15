Dollar General confirms Pitt County employee with COVID-19

A dollar store chain says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

WITN reached out to Dollar General after hearing of an employee with the virus at the 4964 Highway 33 location in Pitt County.

"We can confirm that an employee at our Greenville store tested positive for the coronavirus, and our employees at this store have been notified," said Angela Petkovic with Dollar General Public Relations.

Petkovic says that after they learned of the diagnosis, they closed the store and had it thoroughly cleaned. They have since opened back up.

"We are requiring this individual to stay home and not return to work for at least 14 days after their confirmed diagnosis, unless otherwise advised by a medical professional. In line with our previous communications to all employees, our Greenville employee will also be paid for regularly-scheduled hours during this quarantine period," Petkovic said.