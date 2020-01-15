"Doggy Day Out" continues to give animals a day outside shelter

It's been almost a year since an animal shelter in the east created a program designed to help get dogs in their care away from the shelter and out in the community for a fun-filled day.

Thanks to community volunteers, Pitt County Animal Shelter employees say hundreds of dogs have been able to take part in 'Doggy Day Out' over the last year.

The program allows people to check out adoptable animals for a few hours to the entire day.

They want to get the dogs out into the community and allow them to show off their personality.

and they hope the animals will have a better chance of finding a home.

Shelter officials say it also allows them to learn more about how these dogs act outside of the shelter.

for volunteers, it's a chance to spend time loving on animals in need.

The shelter plans to expand and continue their doggy day out program and hopes to introduce doggy sleepovers -for those looking to learn more about a dog they are thinking about adopting.