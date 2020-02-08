Doggy Day Out: Animal service volunteers adopt shelter dogs for the day

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the Pitt County Animal Service's Doggy Day Out Program.

To celebrate the program's anniversary, PCAS allowed every dog to be taken off of the adoption floor and paired with volunteers for the day.

The volunteers took the dogs with them to do various activities like going on a walk, or attending pet friendly restaurants and stores.

Jordan Cormany and her boyfriend have been looking for a dog all over North Carolina and said Saturday was the perfect day to come out.

"They had dogs that still needed to go out for the day today and I said well this is the perfect opportunity to like trial run a dog and see if it would be a fit for our family," says Cormany.

Kelli Young is an administrative assistant at PCAS and she says these days give people a chance to get to know the dogs' personalities.

"We really just want to encourage people to take these dogs and give them these experiences that they would never have a chance to get here at the shelter, may never have had in their life, and they just get to really enjoy being out for the day," Young says.

PCAS is encouraging people to come out Monday through Saturday, where they can sign up to take a dog available for adoption out for the day.