Dog rescued from home destroyed in morning fire

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from inside a burning home this morning.

Fire departments from two counties battled the fire that destroyed the home on Highway 58 in Trenton.

Jones County Fire Marshal Tim Pike says crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to a doublewide mobile home.

He said smoke was pouring out of the windows and firefighters got the dog out okay.

It took about a half-hour to put the fire out, and Pike says the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The home was abandoned after Hurricane Florence, but in the past few months a man had moved back in, according to Pike.

The fire marshal says the man was not home when the fire broke out and there were no injuries.

