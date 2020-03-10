Distinguished Men of Purpose hosting annual youth conference

A non-profit organization that works to create a positive environment for young men is hosting their annual conference this weekend,

The Distinguished Men of Purpose is hosting the third annual Youth Shift Conference on Saturday, March 14 from 8:30- 3 p.m. at Southside High School in Chocowinity.

The young men's group works to help middle and high school students find their true purpose and identity.

The conference will emphasize the importance of education, personal power, best practices to increase middle and high school graduation.

The event is free and open to any middle and high school students. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

For more information, call (252) 940-1881.