Disney employee from ENC impacted by shutdown

An East Carolina University recent graduate is one of 77,000 Disney workers released following the coronavirus pandemic.

Desiree Boston graduated from ECU last December. A month later, she was working at one of her favorite places in the world, Walt Disney World in Florida.

But a few weeks after beginning, she learned her time at Disney would be cut short. Boston said, “It hurt because I waited so long to do it and it was kind of, you know, snatched away.“

Boston was in the Disney College Program along with thousands of other students or recent graduates, who were laid off from Disney due to COVID-19.

She said she received an email the Disney parks were closing. “It said due to the closure, and they didn’t know how long they were going to be closed, so they let the interns go.“

March 15 was her last day on the job. Boston packed and returned to her hometown of Manteo three days later.

Since she's returned home, she said she’s been trying to get a job. “I was kind of lost because that was my only job, and so now it’s hard for me to find a job because there’s a hiring freeze because not many people are getting hired because of COVID-19.“ she said.

In the meantime, Boston is trying to explore options in her field of study, communications, but continues to hear employers say, "this is not the right time." She said, "I saved money before I went to Florida and then I saved some money from my paycheck when I was in Florida. So right now, I’m doing ok but it’s not going to last forever.“

Boston said she hopes to get a job in communications, her field of study, and still dreams of going back to work at Disney when the pandemic is over.