Disinfecting homes to prevent Coronavirus

Experts at UNC's Institute of Marine Sciences in Carteret County are giving some insight on the importance of disinfecting your house and the different products you can use that will effectively kill viruses.

Experts say because of its make up, coronavirus is considered a perfect storm of sorts.

Dr. Rachel Noble says, "The combination of the contagiousness, the number of viruses that it takes to get sick and then kind of our global system, global economy has caused this in a virus evolution to become somewhat of a perfect storm."

As we combat the coronavirus it's become increasingly important to not just clean surfaces we commonly use, but also to disinfect them, and there are several solutions you can make at home.

Dr. Noble says, "You really can do a lot with basic products in your house. Those things are alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and basic bleach.

Dr. Noble says these different solutions are easy to make, but it's important not to mix the chemicals together that each one is individually mixed with water for separate solutions.

And it's also important to clean your technology like watches, phones, and laptops, which Dr. Noble suggests using an alcohol based cleaner for. "You mix it with an equal volume of water adding to a container a volume of water and then adding an equal volume of the alcohol to it."

While many of us are turning to hand sanitizer to keep our hands clean, experts say nothing beats washing your hands with soap and warm water and that sanitizer should only be used until you can wash your hands.

