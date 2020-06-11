Discussions about reopening Kinston water park

Kinston's Lion Water Adventure usually opens on Memorial Day weekend, but this year its doors remain closed.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says they will address reopening the water park at Monday's city council meeting.

Hardy says they need to make sure they are taking proper safety measures and have precautions in place before they reopen.

At the meeting, Hardy hopes to figure out how they are going to operate and finalize the hours they will be open. "So were going to take a look at that on Monday and figure out what direction to go, but I foresee something taking place. I just don't know when."

Hardy says at this time safety is the council's number one concern.

