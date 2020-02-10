Dinner of Hope Fundraising Gala benefits Pitt County substance abuse programs

The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse is hosting their largest fundraiser of the year.

The 5th annual Dinner of Hope Fundraising Gala is happening Saturday, February 29 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at 400 St. Andrews Drive in Greenville.

The gala will include a buffet, music, presentations from guest speakers Mayor Connelly and Jason Jackson from the Sharp program, a silent auction and a large raffle.

PCCSA is a non-profit organization that works to reject substance abuse and bring awareness to the opioid epidemic and underage drinking. It also aims to utilize low risk choices and treatment resources for adults in need.

Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased here.​ All proceeds from the event will benefit PCCSA.