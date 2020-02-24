Deputies seize nearly million in cocaine after multiple county drug op

Deputies say nearly a million dollars in cocaine is off the streets, after a joint investigation by agencies in multiple Eastern Carolina counties.

Torean Dean and Jerome Williams, both of Pollocksville, face multiple drug charges.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says it all began last August when the FBI was told of a cocaine dealer in the Pollocksville area.

A joint investigation began with the State Bureau of Investigation, sheriff offices from Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties, as well as New Bern police.

Hughes says during their surveillance, trafficking amounts of cocaine were bought at Dean's Jones County home on four different occasions.

The two men were nabbed after a traffic stop last Tuesday in Craven County. Inside the vehicle, a K-9 helped deputies find $800,000 worth of cocaine.

Both Dean and Williams remain in the jail on $2-million bonds.

